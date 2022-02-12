Is It Smart To Buy Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Imperial Brands' shares before the 17th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.48 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£1.39 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Imperial Brands has a trailing yield of approximately 7.6% on its current stock price of £18.185. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Imperial Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Imperial Brands paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Imperial Brands's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Imperial Brands has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Imperial Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Imperial Brands is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Imperial Brands worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Imperial Brands, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Imperial Brands looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Imperial Brands that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

