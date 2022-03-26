Is It Smart To Buy Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Information Services' shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.92 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Information Services has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of CA$23.76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Information Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Information Services's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Information Services generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Information Services's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Information Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Information Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Information Services worth buying for its dividend? We love that Information Services is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Information Services, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Information Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Information Services (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

