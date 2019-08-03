Is It Smart To Buy Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Interface's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.26 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Interface has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $12.58. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Interface paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Interface's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Interface earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Interface has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Interface got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Interface is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Interface is halfway there. Interface looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

