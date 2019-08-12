Is It Smart To Buy Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. Investors can purchase shares before the 16th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of September.

Kajaria Ceramics's upcoming dividend is ₹3.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹3.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kajaria Ceramics has a trailing yield of approximately 0.6% on its current stock price of ₹476.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kajaria Ceramics paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kajaria Ceramics generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 25% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Kajaria Ceramics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Kajaria Ceramics's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Kajaria Ceramics has delivered an average of 41% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kajaria Ceramics? Kajaria Ceramics has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Kajaria Ceramics, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

