Is It Smart To Buy Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of May.

Kenmare Resources's next dividend payment will be UK£0.055 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kenmare Resources has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of £1.885. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kenmare Resources has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Kenmare Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 76% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Unfortunately Kenmare Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kenmare Resources? We love that Kenmare Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Kenmare Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kenmare Resources you should know about.

