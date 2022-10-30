Is It Smart To Buy Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lake Shore Bancorp's shares before the 3rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.72 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lake Shore Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 5.4% on its current stock price of $13.3. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lake Shore Bancorp paid out more than half (63%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Lake Shore Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 9.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Lake Shore Bancorp? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Lake Shore Bancorp is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Lake Shore Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while Lake Shore Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lake Shore Bancorp you should be aware of.

