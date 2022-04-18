Is It Smart To Buy Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Lakeland Financial's shares on or after the 22nd of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.60 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lakeland Financial has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Lakeland Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Lakeland Financial

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lakeland Financial paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Lakeland Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lakeland Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Lakeland Financial for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Lakeland Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Lakeland Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lakeland Financial you should be aware of.

