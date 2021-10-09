Is It Smart To Buy McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase McGrath RentCorp's shares on or after the 14th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.74 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that McGrath RentCorp has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $74.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether McGrath RentCorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately McGrath RentCorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see McGrath RentCorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 20% a year for the past five years. McGrath RentCorp is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend at approximately 6.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is McGrath RentCorp worth buying for its dividend? We love that McGrath RentCorp is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with McGrath RentCorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

