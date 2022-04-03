Is It Smart To Buy Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Northeast Community Bancorp's shares before the 7th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Northeast Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $11.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northeast Community Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Northeast Community Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Northeast Community Bancorp

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Northeast Community Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Northeast Community Bancorp paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Northeast Community Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years.

We'd also point out that Northeast Community Bancorp issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Northeast Community Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Northeast Community Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northeast Community Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Northeast Community Bancorp is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Northeast Community Bancorp you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • The Independent Director of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX), Andrew Armanino, Just Bought 40% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX...

  • DOGE and SHIB See Red in a Mixed Crypto Session on Saturday

    After Saturday’s pullback, avoiding a fall through the 50-day EMAs and a move through the day’s pivots would support a breakout session for DOGE and SHIB.

  • Biden 'confident' his son didn't break the law, White House chief of staff says

    "Of course the president is confident that his son didn't break the law," Ron Klain said.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Zimmer Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s Zimmer Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, as well as the first five stocks on our list, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s […]

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can see some more undervalued dividend stocks by clicking 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg Markets, 35% of the investors in a sample of 900 consider value stocks as the most effective […]

  • Russia's biggest bank has been cut out of the global financial markets — and now it's launched a cryptocurrency

    Sberbank launched a digital currency just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions cut Russia off from the global financial system.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • How a Single Index Fund Can Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A good rule of thumb to follow is to assume you'll need at least 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. If you're currently making $80,000, you'll need $64,000 annually in retirement; if you're currently making $100,000, you'll need $80,000. To produce that level of income in retirement, many people will need over $1 million in retirement savings and investments to live the way they want.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]