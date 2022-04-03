Is It Smart To Buy Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Northeast Community Bancorp's shares before the 7th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Northeast Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $11.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northeast Community Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Northeast Community Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Northeast Community Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Northeast Community Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years.

We'd also point out that Northeast Community Bancorp issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Northeast Community Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Northeast Community Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northeast Community Bancorp more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Northeast Community Bancorp is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Northeast Community Bancorp you should know about.

