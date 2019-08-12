Is It Smart To Buy Plastika Kritis S.A. (ATH:PLAKR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Plastika Kritis S.A. (ATH:PLAKR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 16th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of August.

Plastika Kritis's next dividend payment will be €0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.30 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Plastika Kritis has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of €11.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Plastika Kritis's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Plastika Kritis's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Plastika Kritis has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Plastika Kritis has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Plastika Kritis? Plastika Kritis has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

