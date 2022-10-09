Is It Smart To Buy The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase PNC Financial Services Group's shares on or after the 14th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.50 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$6.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that PNC Financial Services Group has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $151.34. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see PNC Financial Services Group paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, PNC Financial Services Group's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PNC Financial Services Group has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is PNC Financial Services Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating PNC Financial Services Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks PNC Financial Services Group is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group you should know about.

