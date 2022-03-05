Is It Smart To Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Regions Financial's shares before the 10th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Regions Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $22.61. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Regions Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Regions Financial

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Regions Financial paying out a modest 26% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Regions Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Regions Financial has delivered 33% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Regions Financial? Companies like Regions Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Regions Financial more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Regions Financial and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth over time, but choosing the right investments is key. When the market is shaky, it can be challenging to ensure you're investing in stocks that have the potential to weather the storm. Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors of all time, so when he gives advice about stock picking, it pays to listen.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Snowflake stock skids toward worst drop on record, but analysts say that’s ‘overreacting’

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. were falling hard Thursday after the software company disappointed investors with its financial performance and outlook, but analysts seemed less quick to punish the company for what they viewed as short-term issues.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    In that regard, the price-to-earnings (P/E) and the price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratios are the two primary metrics I consider. The P/E measures how much you pay per dollar of earnings per share. It can be influenced by changes in the market price of a stock, changes in net profits, and changes in shares outstanding.

  • I Want to Love This Farm REIT, but I Just Can't

    Farmland is a reliable property type you can own via a real estate investment trust, but the most direct option can be hard to love.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for the Stock Market. So Is a Swift Snapback.

    If the U.S. economy proves resilient once again, the current decline could end up being remembered as just another “growth scare,” one strategist says.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.