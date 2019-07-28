Is It Smart To Buy RELX PLC (LON:REL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

RELX PLC (LON:REL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of September.

RELX's next dividend payment will be UK£0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.42 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that RELX has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of £19.345. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether RELX can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for RELX

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. RELX is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 49% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that RELX's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

LSE:REL Historical Dividend Yield, July 28th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at RELX, with earnings per share up 9.1% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests RELX has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, RELX has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid RELX? While earnings per share growth has been modest, RELX's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about RELX from a dividend perspective.

Curious what other investors think of RELX? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow .