Is It Smart To Buy REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, REV Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, REV Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of $13.96. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately REV Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 7.8% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that REV Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see REV Group earnings per share are up 3.5% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the REV Group dividends are largely the same as they were five years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid REV Group? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and REV Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but REV Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about REV Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in REV Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for REV Group you should be aware of.

