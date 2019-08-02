Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 7th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Starbucks's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Starbucks has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $95.38. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Starbucks's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Starbucks has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Starbucks paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 17% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Starbucks's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Starbucks's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 248% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Starbucks could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Starbucks has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 9 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Starbucks got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Starbucks's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Starbucks looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

