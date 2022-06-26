Is It Smart To Buy Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Steel Dynamics' shares on or after the 29th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Steel Dynamics has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $68.89. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Steel Dynamics is paying out just 5.8% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 11% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Steel Dynamics's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 67% per annum for the past five years. Steel Dynamics looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Steel Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Steel Dynamics worth buying for its dividend? We love that Steel Dynamics is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Steel Dynamics looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Steel Dynamics looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Steel Dynamics (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

