Is It Smart To Buy Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 22nd of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of December.

Strategic Education's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Strategic Education has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $138.54. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Strategic Education is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Strategic Education's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NasdaqGS:STRA Historical Dividend Yield, November 18th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Strategic Education's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Strategic Education is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Strategic Education has delivered an average of 1.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Strategic Education is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Strategic Education worth buying for its dividend? We like Strategic Education's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Strategic Education, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

