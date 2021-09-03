Is It Smart To Buy Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Texas Pacific Land investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$11.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Texas Pacific Land has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $1327.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Texas Pacific Land's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 22% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Texas Pacific Land's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Texas Pacific Land has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Texas Pacific Land has delivered 49% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Texas Pacific Land an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Texas Pacific Land's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Texas Pacific Land, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

