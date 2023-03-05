Is It Smart To Buy Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Texchem Resources Bhd's shares before the 9th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Texchem Resources Bhd has a trailing yield of 9.1% on the current stock price of MYR1.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Texchem Resources Bhd paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Texchem Resources Bhd's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 61% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Texchem Resources Bhd has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Has Texchem Resources Bhd got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Texchem Resources Bhd's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Texchem Resources Bhd, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Texchem Resources Bhd looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Texchem Resources Bhd has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

