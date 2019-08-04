Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 8th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of October.

UGI's upcoming dividend is US$0.33 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, UGI stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $51.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether UGI's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether UGI has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately UGI's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at UGI, with earnings per share up 6.4% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, UGI has increased its dividend at approximately 9.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid UGI? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and UGI is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but UGI is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about UGI, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

