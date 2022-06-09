Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Netflix (NFLX)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2022, the Polen Global Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio) was down -13.30% and -13.54%, gross and net of fees, versus a decline of -5.35% for the MSCI ACWI (the “Index”).  Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022. 

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Polen Global Growth Fund mentioned Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1997, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a Los Gatos, California-based subscription streaming service and production company with an $88.2 billion market capitalization. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) delivered a -67.03% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -59.12%. The stock closed at $198.61 per share on June 07, 2022.

Here is what Polen Global Growth Fund has to say about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"We have been following Netflix closely for many years. It is a dominant, globally scaled business enjoying – and in large part driving – the secular shift to streaming content. The two things that previously kept us on the sidelines were negative free cash flow (FCF) and valuation. Both have changed. FCF is now positive, and valuation is now at an attractive level. Streaming entertainment, which is on-demand, personalized, and available on any screen, is now often the preferred choice over linear TV. As such, Netflix, the leader in on-demand streaming, should continue enjoying margin expansion due to economies of scale. With respect to the “streaming wars,” we do believe content spend will be leveraged over time and that the industry will experience consolidation."

Best Movies on Netflix
Best Movies on Netflix

mollie-sivaram-yubCnXAA3H8-unsplashnet

Our calculations show that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) ranks 13th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was in 109 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 113 funds in the previous quarter. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) delivered a -44.64% return in the past 3 months.

In May 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ICON Landed in Polen Capital’s Top Performers List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the first quarter of 2022, the Portfolio returned -13.94% gross and -14.17% net of fees, respectively, versus the -5.45% return for the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the […]

  • Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market

    Disney+ launched its streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, vying for market share in a region where the population is young but few people so far use such services. Disney+ said it had gone live in 16 Arab countries and was tailoring content for the region, including offering Arabic subtitles on most offerings, particularly popular content. Netflix currently leads in the region, with more than 6.8 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research.

  • Polen Capital: “Adobe (ADBE) Continues to Compound Capital at High Rates”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2022, the Polen Global Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio) was down -13.30% and -13.54%, gross and net of fees, versus a decline of -5.35% […]

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for at Least 50% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    Despite the modest rally that we’ve seen since late May, volatility still rules the markets. The overall trend for the year has been down – to the tune of 14% on the S&P 500 and 23% on the NASDAQ. It’s not exactly an environment that would encourage large-scale buying. But Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist from JPMorgan, takes the contrarian view, explaining why, in his view, current low prices represent opportunities. “As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to c

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • US stocks are primed for a dramatic move in either direction as investors eye inflation report. These are the key levels to watch, according to Fairlead's Katie Stockton.

    "The S&P 500 remains wound up in a tight intraday trading range, which has the potential to be resolved in dramatic fashion," Stockton said.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Dividends, Buybacks, and Profits Growth: What More Could Exxon Investors Ask For?

    From $60 at the end of last year, to more than $104 at Wednesday's close, shares of oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) have surged 75% in less than six months as Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson sat on the sidelines -- but no longer Shouting "put me in, coach!" (one imagines), Richardson leapt off the bench and, lamenting (a bit hyperbolically) that he had already "missed the First $50/shr" in Exxon's run-up, Richardson declared that he has no intention of missing out on the next $50

  • What stocks should I buy now if we're near a market bottom? Evercore likes these 3 hyper-growth tech plays to provide an 'additional boost' in a comeback rally

    Want to bet on a bounce? Consider these three stocks first.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    You may not realize it, but what's arguably the most important data release of the entire second quarter occurred just a few weeks ago -- and it has nothing to do with inflation or economic growth. May 16 represented the Form 13F filing deadline for money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. If there was one trend that clearly stood out during the first quarter, it's that growth stocks were on the menu for many billionaire money managers.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    These two Dividend Kings can keep paying a steadily growing stream of passive income for many more years.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Down 58%, Wall Street Thinks This Growth Stock Could More Than Double

    Many marijuana stocks might be underappreciated at the moment because of market pessimism about cannabis reforms in the U.S. But these growth stocks are part of a nascent industry that hasn't reached its full potential yet. Curaleaf believes its position in the New York and New Jersey markets will lift its revenue in the coming years (both states legalized recreational cannabis last year).

  • SoFi Is Contemplating a Reverse Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shareholders will soon vote on an amendment that would give the board of directors the authority to conduct a reverse stock split.

  • Average Retirement Account Balances Are Down, but There's a Bright Spot for Savers

    If your retirement account holds any broad-market funds, you've felt the sting of this downturn. A recent study from financial company Fidelity confirms many retirement savers are in the same boat. Retirement savers lost wealth in the first quarter, which is never a good thing.

  • Investors Are Buying Up More Than 25% Of The Available Homes In These Markets

    Amongst the competitive real estate markets, it’s not just first-time home buyers or sellers looking to downsize or expand. A good chunk of the competition is investors. According to a report by Redfin, investors purchased approximately 80,000 homes across the country, totaling 18.4% of all homes purchased in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is a record high for investor purchases, with a total of $50 billion spent on investment properties during the quarter. Many investors are cashing in as hom