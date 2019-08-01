Is Smart-Core Holdings (HKG:2166) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Smart-Core Holdings Limited (HKG:2166) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Smart-Core Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Smart-Core Holdings had debt of HK$59.3m, up from HK$2.13m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$215.5m in cash, so it actually has HK$156.2m net cash.

How Strong Is Smart-Core Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Smart-Core Holdings had liabilities of HK$584.2m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$955.0k falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had HK$215.5m in cash and HK$471.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$101.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Smart-Core Holdings has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Smart-Core Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We note that Smart-Core Holdings grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Smart-Core Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Smart-Core Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Smart-Core Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.