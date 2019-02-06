Smart-Core Holdings Limited (HKG:2166): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Smart-Core Holdings Limited (HKG:2166), with a market cap of HK$933m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Electronic companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 2166 here.

How much cash does 2166 generate through its operations?

2166 has sustained its debt level by about HK$93m over the last 12 months . At this constant level of debt, 2166 currently has HK$181m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 2166’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 2166 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of HK$595m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.65x. Usually, for Electronic companies, this is a suitable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:2166 Historical Debt February 6th 19 More

Can 2166 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 17%, 2166’s debt level may be seen as prudent. 2166 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if 2166’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 2166, the ratio of 6.33x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 2166’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

2166 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 2166 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Smart-Core Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2166’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2166’s outlook. Valuation: What is 2166 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2166 is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

