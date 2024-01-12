A smart dog, an elderly kitty, and a tuxedo cat are up for adoption in Lane County

Greenhill Humane Society

Cinnamon is a two-year-old large mixed breed dog with a tan coat and white spots up for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

She is a patient pup who knows her manners and tricks. Cinnamon is also active and would thrive in a family that loves to go on long walks, runs, and adventures outside.

Cinnamon can also be a bit jumpy but has proven with a little positive reinforcement training and treats, she is a smart girl. She weighs 60 pounds, is spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on vaccines. She should also meet any possible dog siblings prior to adoption and may do ok with a cat friend after a slow introduction period.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 am – 6 pm at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Molly is a 14-year-old cat looking for a loving family at Oregon Coast Humane Society

Molly is the oldest cat in the care of the Oregon Coast Humane Society. She is 14 years old.

Molly is sweet and looking for a soft place to land - maybe on your lap and in your heart. She is currently receiving medical care and the shelter will show you how to clean her ears to help her feel better.

To meet Molly, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wiley is a tuxedo kitty at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Wiley is a senior tuxedo cat around 10 years old who is described as a "master of love and companionship."

Wiley's passion is showering humans with adoration. He loves to have lap time and attention from his favorite people.

He is in great health and recently had complete dental work done. Wiley is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Wiley, please call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit our website at CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: A cat and a dog up for adoption Eugene Lane County