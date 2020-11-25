Smart Door Lock Market to Reach USD 4,449.2 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption of 5G Network & Bluetooth to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Smart Door Lock Market Research Report Are ASSA ABLOY (Stockholm, Sweden), Samsung Group (Seoul, South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan), Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems (Guangdong Province, China), Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States), DESSMANN (Hangzhou, China), The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco) (Illinois, United States), Kaadas (Australia), Masterlock (Wisconsin, United States), August Home (California, United States), Kwikset (California, United States), Techlicious LLC. (United States).

Pune, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart door lock market is expected to gain impetus from the rising adoption of novel connecting technologies, namely, Zigbee, 5G network, Z-wave, and Bluetooth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Smart Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock and Others), By Product (Biometric Door Locks, Smart Card Door Locks, Electric Strike Door Locks, Others), By Connecting Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Other), By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercials, Government and Other) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the market size was USD 1,172.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,449.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Investments by Companies to Restore Growth will Impact Market Positively

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the surging investments by reputed smart door lock manufacturers, such as Yale, Yale, and Samsung Group in restoring the market growth back to normal. The Singapore Government Technology Agency (GovTech) declared in June 2020 that it is likely to invest around USD 3.50 billion for the development of numerous monitoring and security tools for smart cities. We are providing elaborate research reports for clients to help them understand the current situation.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the growth drivers, dynamics, and obstacles?

  • What are the opportunities and challenges in the global market?

  • Which region is set to remain at the forefront in terms of share?

  • Which segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Governmental Investment in Smart City Projects to Propel Growth

Governments of various countries are investing hefty amounts of money in the upcoming smart city projects across the globe. Prominent companies, such as Godrej Group, Google LLC, August, and Assa Abloy AB are currently aiming to introduce new connected door locks solutions for government, commercial, and residential applications. These factors are expected to bolster the smart door lock market growth in the near future. However, the lack of awareness about these door locks may hamper their demand.

Segment-

Deadbolt Segment Held 52.1% Share in 2019 Owing to High Demand from Residential Sector

Based on type, the deadbolt segment earned 52.1% in terms of market share in 2019. It is set to hold the maximum share throughout the forthcoming years because of the high demand for door locks from the residential sector.


Regional Analysis-

Surging Demand for Novel Smart Door Locks to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, North America procured USD 499.4 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for advanced smart door locks across Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. According to a survey conducted by IFSEC Global and Assa Abloy, in North America, approximately, 61% of households have at least one smart home system installed in their residences.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to grow at the highest pace backed by the increasing number of smart city projects in countries, namely, South Korea, China, and India. Europe is set to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing investments by regulatory bodies in developing these door locks for critical infrastructure spaces.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching New Products & Acquisition Strategy to Intensify Competition

The market for smart door locks is fragmented with the presence of a large number of prominent manufacturers. Some of them are focusing on adopting the strategy of merger & acquisition, while the others are aiming to introduce new features in their existing smart door lock ranges. Below are the latest industry developments:

  • August 2020: Assa Abloy successfully acquired Access-IS to reinforce its pre-existing product portfolio within extended access technologies. At the same time, it will deliver growth opportunities to the former.

  • September 2020: Latch announced the launch of LatchOS to allow users to integrate the app with other devices in a building, as well as to manage the doors. These integrations include Leviton & Jaso lights switches, ecobee & Honeywell thermostats, and Sonos speakers.

List Of Key players operating in Smart Door Lock Market:

  • ASSA ABLOY (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Samsung Group (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

  • Guangdong Be-Tech Security Systems (Guangdong Province, China)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

  • DESSMANN (Hangzhou, China)

  • The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco) (Illinois, United States)

  • Kaadas (Australia)

  • Masterlock (Wisconsin, United States)

  • August Home (California, United States)

  • Kwikset (California, United States)

  • Techlicious LLC. (United States)

  • Godrej Group (Mumbai, India)

  • Adel Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

  • SCHLAGE (California, United States)

  • HavenLock, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

  • YALE (Tennessee, United States)

  • Xiaomi Corporation (Beijing, China)

  • Latchable, Inc. (New York, United States)


Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Smart Door Lock Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • Deadbolt

        • Lever Handles

        • Padlock

        • Others (Knob, etc.)

      • By Products (Value)

        • Biometric Door Locks

          • Face Recognition

          • Palm Recognition

          • Iris Recognition

          • Fingerprint Recognition

          • Others (Voice Recognition, etc.)

        • Smart Card Door Locks

        • Electric Strike Door Locks

        • Others (Keypad Door Lock, etc.)

      • By Connecting Technology (Value)

        • Wi-Fi

        • Bluetooth

        • Zigbee

        • Other (Z wave, etc.)

      • By Application (Value)

        • Residential

        • Hospitality

        • Commercials

        • Government

        • Other (Critical Infrastructure, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific


TOC Continued..


Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Product Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, and Others), By End-use Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Conference Type (Telepresence, Integrated, Desktop, and Service-based Video Conferencing System), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprises Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Small Rooms, Huddle Rooms, Middle Rooms, and Large Rooms), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


