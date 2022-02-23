A smart, fast refresher: Mount Carmel murder trial

A long-awaited trial is underway for a former Mount Carmel Health doctor accused of killing patients by overprescribing deadly levels of fentanyl.

Catch up quick: William Husel, 46, faces 14 counts of murder in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty and his defense contends he was providing comfort care.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The accusations concern patient deaths from 2015 to 2018.

A total of 25 charges were brought forward in 2019, but 11 were dismissed before the trial began.

The latest: Husel turned down a last-minute plea deal to reduce his murder charges to reckless homicide, AP reports.

The first witness took the stand in the afternoon.

Between the lines: Ohio law provides immunity for a medical professional "carrying out in good faith the responsibility to provide comfort care" as a legal defense of murder.

The state must prove Husel ordered deadly drug amounts with an intent to kill.

Fentanyl is an opioid about 100 times more potent than morphine.

Of note: Mount Carmel has already settled with the families of more than 17 patients and paid out $16.7 million, with more lawsuits pending.

What's next: The trial could last two months. We'll keep you informed of any significant updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.