SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) closed at $24.81, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SGH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 28, 2019. In that report, analysts expect SGH to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $317.21 million, up 1.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion, which would represent changes of -16.82% and +9.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SGH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 32.53% lower. SGH is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, SGH currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

Meanwhile, SGH's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

