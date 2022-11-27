Smart home security starts here—get two Blink Minis for $29.99 ahead of Cyber Monday

Get the Blink Mini for 54% off this Cyber Monday on Amazon.

The Blink Mini two-pack is on sale for 54% off on Amazon for Cyber Monday—get it for $29.99.

The Blink Mini is an affordable entryway smart home surveillance camera and works with the Blink App and Alexa.

Cyber Monday is a great time to outfit your home with smart home security features, and the Blink Mini two-pack is a solid place to start. Connecting to Alexa and the rest of your Blink home security system, the Blink Mini is a simple wired HD smart surveillance camera with motion detection and night vision. Install it in your window or on a ledge for alerts sent straight to your phone and video through the app.

The Blink Mini is on sale for 54% off this Cyber Monday. The Mini made our list of the best smart indoor security cameras.

A relatively simple system, the Blink Mini is an Alexa-native smart video surveillance system. Pair it with your Alexa and access it through the Blink app, for reliable motion detection that will ping you with an alert. Then simply access the app for a video notification.

The Blink Mini offers HD video and night vision, as well as two-way talk—bark at your dogs or chat with your child as they raid the cookie drawer after school. An Echo Show display will give you a clear view of the camera's live feed. While the system doesn't differentiate from different household denizens, such as your dog or kid, it will reliably send you alerts for both. The Blink subscription starts at $3 dollars a month.

Whether you're after a camera to watch over your pets, to talk to your kid, or to guard against porch pirates, pick up two Blink Minis this Cyber Monday for affordable smart home security at $35 off.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

