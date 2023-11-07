‘Smart, humble, hard-working:’ Family raising money to bury 2 men shot to death in wrecked car

The families of two men found shot to death in a car that crashed are now trying to raise money to cover their funerals.

Edwin Dominguez, 23, and Jonathan Zuniga, 21, were both found shot to death in a crashed car on Barlett Road in Forest Park on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Bartlett Road is where the auto accident happened, and it happened at the top of the hill, and the vehicle is believed to have rolled down the hill,” Criss said.

That roll down the hill increased the area of the crime scene, shutting down several blocks of Bartlett Road and Watts Road for several hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the shooter, who is believed also to be involved in the crash, took off on foot.

Family members have now set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“We are all devastated by the tragedy that took the lives of 2 loved ones,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “They were taken from us at such a young age. They had a life full of ambitious goals ahead of them. If you knew them, you would know how smart, humble, and hard-working young men they were.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not said if they’ve identified a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist in the investigation.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.