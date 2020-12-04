Smart Irrigation Controllers Market To Be Worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 14.9% | Emergen Research

Rising investments in the research & development of the agricultural sector and the increasing utilization of advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of traditional irrigation controllers are driving the demand for the smart irrigation controllers market.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of traditional irrigation controllers. Limited availability of natural resources, such as arable land and freshwater, has resulted in the growth of the smart irrigation controller market. High labor cost due to the declining agricultural workforce is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers in the agricultural sector. The increasing adoption of smart irrigation controllers for automatic irrigation scheduling in commercial & residential property, landscaping, and agriculture is projected to drive the growth market.

The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the smart irrigation controller market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering the production of greenhouse vegetation, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of smart irrigation controllers by farmers.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/366

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, Lindsay Corporation acquired an agriculture Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, Net Irrigate, LLC. The acquisition is aimed to increase water and energy efficiency and incorporate more sustainable farming practices.

The Non-Agricultural industry segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019. The commercial and residential land contractors are embracing the automated irrigation system, such as the smart irrigation controller, which is driving the growth of the segment.

The weather-based segment is forecast to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of weather-based controllers by commercial building contractors and golf course and landscaping managers is expected to drive the demand for the system.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the Smart Irrigation Controllers market in 2019 due to the extensive usage of the smart irrigation controllers in the large commercial farms, golf courses, and residential landscapes.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Netafim, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/366

Story continues

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market on the basis of type, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Weather-based controllers Soil-based controllers

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Agriculture Industry Non-Agriculture Industry



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Nano Drones Market By Payload (Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Others), By End-Users (Military, Commercial), By Price Range (Budget, Medium, Premium), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Agriculture Drones Market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Integrant (Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System), By Application (Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Livestock Monitoring), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Electronic Warfare Market By Application (Military Commands, Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, Government Critical Infrastructure, Commercial Commands), By Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Joint, Space), By Component (EW Equipment, Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)), Type (Electronic Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA), Electronic Protection (EP)), and Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-irrigation-controllers-market



