Was The Smart Money Right About Exelon Corporation (EXC)?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) a buy right now? The smart money was in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets moved up by 1 recently. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 44. Our calculations also showed that EXC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

Keith Meister of Corvex Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now let's take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Do Hedge Funds Think EXC Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At third quarter's end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 29 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EXC a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Is EXC A Good Stock To Buy?
Is EXC A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, Zimmer Partners held the most valuable stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), which was worth $211.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Electron Capital Partners which amassed $196.3 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, Corvex Capital, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Electron Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), around 10.38% of its 13F portfolio. Coann Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.08 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EXC.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) headfirst. ExodusPoint Capital, managed by Michael Gelband, created the largest position in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). ExodusPoint Capital had $42.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Richard C. Patton's Courage Capital also initiated a $6.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new EXC investors: Clint Carlson's Carlson Capital, James Morrow's Callodine Capital Management, and Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) but similarly valued. These stocks are TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW), and IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO). This group of stocks' market caps resemble EXC's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position TRP,15,84084,-7 VRTX,55,2713283,-5 ROP,45,1667275,4 MNST,42,2134498,-4 EOG,47,1024547,12 PANW,73,5899838,4 INFO,64,6723219,3 Average,48.7,2892392,1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 48.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2892 million. That figure was $1109 million in EXC's case. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for EXC is 48.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on EXC as the stock returned 20.7% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This way of picking value stocks has actually worked — and Berkshire Hathaway screens the best

    Value stocks are still the way to play the rise in global interest rates. But what's the best way of picking them?

  • Metres to go in effort to free Moroccan boy from well

    Moroccan rescuers say they have only meters to go as they progress in their careful, nerve-racking but increasingly urgent effort to rescue Rayan, a five-year-old boy trapped underground whom they hope to find alive.

  • 2 Reasons To Buy Viatris Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    If you think that a business selling generic versions of hit drugs like Viagra and Humira will never get old, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is right up your alley. As the new generics player on the block, the company is still finding its footing, and it might take a few years for Viatris to settle into its position in the market and demonstrate its long-term growth potential. One of the big draws to stable pharma manufacturers like Viatris is the prospect of collecting a sizable dividend.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg said Meta would focus on the short-form-video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous earnings.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffStatement on Publishing ErrorSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of evid

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.