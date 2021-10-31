Was The Smart Money Right About Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was in 88 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 94. JNJ investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 81 hedge funds in our database with JNJ positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that JNJ ranked 27th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Now let's analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Do Hedge Funds Think JNJ Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 88 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from the first quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in JNJ over the last 24 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Fundsmith LLP was the largest shareholder of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), with a stake worth $1178.8 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Fundsmith LLP was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $1141.4 million. AQR Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sphera Global Healthcare Fund allocated the biggest weight to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), around 4.52% of its 13F portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to JNJ.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Paloma Partners, managed by Donald Sussman, initiated the largest position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paloma Partners had $17.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Weiss's Weiss Asset Management also initiated a $16.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new JNJ positions are Dan Kozlowski's Plaisance Capital, Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital, and Bruce Kovner's Caxton Associates LP.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). This group of stocks' market values are similar to JNJ's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WMT,71,8048192,13 UNH,105,13124871,16 MA,156,17098818,5 BAC,87,46536945,-10 PYPL,143,16352523,0 HD,64,4177204,-4 PG,68,6934291,-2 Average,99.1,16038978,2.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 99.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $16039 million. That figure was $7057 million in JNJ's case. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is the least popular one with only 64 bullish hedge fund positions. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for JNJ is 51.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 26.3% in 2021 through October 29th and surpassed the market again by 2.3 percentage points. Unfortunately JNJ wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); JNJ investors were disappointed as the stock returned -0.5% since the end of June (through 10/29) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2021.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

