Was The Smart Money Right About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the 4300 level. Since then investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound even though we experienced a temporary correction in January. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thought Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was a good investment heading into the fourth quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds were getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 4 recently. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was in 44 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 44. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that OVV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 40 hedge funds in our database with OVV positions at the end of the second quarter.

Ken Heebner of Capital Growth Management

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Do Hedge Funds Think OVV Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of September, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from the second quarter of 2021. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in OVV over the last 25 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is OVV A Good Stock To Buy?
Is OVV A Good Stock To Buy?

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, holds the most valuable position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV). Two Sigma Advisors has a $99 million position in the stock, comprising 0.3% of its 13F portfolio. On Two Sigma Advisors's heels is Maple Rock Capital, managed by Len Kipp and Xavier Majic, which holds a $88.5 million position; 12.4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass Israel Englander's Millennium Management, Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management and Stephen Mildenhall's Contrarius Investment Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Maple Rock Capital allocated the biggest weight to Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), around 12.4% of its 13F portfolio. Yaupon Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.47 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OVV.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Anomaly Capital Management, managed by Ben Jacobs, initiated the most valuable position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV). Anomaly Capital Management had $23 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Till Bechtolsheimer's Arosa Capital Management also made a $9.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Heebner's Capital Growth Management, Steve Pattyn's Yaupon Capital, and Crispin Odey's Odey Asset Management Group.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV). We will take a look at The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H), and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to OVV's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position GPS,28,370571,-15 CRSP,43,1215665,9 JBL,27,517374,1 VRT,36,811401,0 KNX,21,261747,-5 H,37,1003042,14 IPGP,25,435718,2 Average,31,659360,0.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $659 million. That figure was $684 million in OVV's case. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for OVV is 89. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 29.6% in 2021 and managed to beat the market by another 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OVV as the stock returned 18.5% since the end of September (through 1/31) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: ET’s Time on Set With the Cast (Flashback)

    ET looks back at our time on set of ’The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ with a then 21-year-old Will Smith.

  • 3 Ways to Stake Your Claim to the $30 Trillion Metaverse

    Cloud computing, cybersecurity, telehealth, and even cannabis, represent sustainable double-digit growth opportunities. Put simply, the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. This means an entirely new digital ecosystem will be built within the metaverse.

  • Why Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and The Sandbox Are Gaining Today

    The cryptocurrency market is posting gains in today's trading session, including big gains for many altcoins. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and The Sandbox's (CRYPTO: SAND) respective cryptocurrencies were up roughly 3.2%, 4.9%, and 12.2% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Lately, cryptocurrencies have been impacted by many of the same catalysts that have shaped valuations in the stock market.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesJoe Rogan Apologizes for Using Racial Slur on His PodcastNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, c

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.