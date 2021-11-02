Was The Smart Money Right About Pfizer Inc. (PFE)?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of June 30th. In this article we look at what those investors think of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was in 67 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 119. Our calculations also showed that PFE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. We check out articles like Warren Buffett's 3 money saving tips that provide inflation and volatility hedges. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's go over the recent hedge fund action surrounding Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Do Hedge Funds Think PFE Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 67 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 66 hedge funds with a bullish position in PFE a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is PFE A Good Stock To Buy?
Is PFE A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, Diamond Hill Capital held the most valuable stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), which was worth $457.4 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $422.4 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Healthcare Value Capital allocated the biggest weight to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), around 7.8% of its 13F portfolio. Game Creek Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PFE.

Now, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Renaissance Technologies, assembled the biggest position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Technologies had $92.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Stephen DuBois's Camber Capital Management also initiated a $78.3 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Henrik Rhenman's Rhenman & Partners Asset Management, Andrew Weiss's Weiss Asset Management, and Prashanth Jayaram's Tri Locum Partners.

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). We will take a look at Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to PFE's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ORCL,55,2889687,3 ABT,61,4367607,-4 T,68,2896412,5 NVS,22,1798368,3 PEP,66,5193638,5 CVX,50,4272637,9 ABBV,82,5351277,10 Average,57.7,3824232,4.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 57.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3824 million. That figure was $2357 million in PFE's case. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PFE is 61.4. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 26.3% in 2021 through October 29th and still beat the market by 2.3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PFE as the stock returned 12.7% since the end of Q2 (through 10/29) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ralph Lauren warns of higher supply chain costs to meet holiday demand

    (Reuters) -Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it expects to face higher shipping and commodity costs in the next few months as the high-end apparel maker is spending heavily to ensure stores are stocked with its Polo shirts and sports jackets during the holiday season. Unlike its European luxury peers, which manufacture the bulk of their products in their home market, Ralph Lauren sources the vast majority of its offerings from outside the United States, with 40% manufactured in China and Vietnam alone, making the company more susceptible to shipping delays and factory closures. However, Ralph Lauren said it was confident it would have enough stock to meet holiday demand, in part because it is spending heavily to ship products by air.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Coronavirus: 'We have to be cautious' going into the winter season, doctor says

    Dr. Anthony Harris, HFit Health CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Pfizer Raises 2021 Forecast, But Sees Shot Sales Falling Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. raised its forecast for the year on the strength of its Covid-19 vaccine sales and projected 2022 revenue for the shot above analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the E

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reports Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • Too Into the Spirit of Giving? 9 Ways To Show You Care Without Breaking the Bank

    The holiday season is shaping up to be an expensive one, with consumers planning to spend just under $1,000 this year for their shopping, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday...

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Newmont Corporation (NEM)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Will Merck (MRK) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

    Merck (MRK) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Arista (ANET) Hits Record Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Tops Estimates

    Solid customer growth and healthy demand trends enable Arista (ANET) to generate record high revenues and earnings in the third quarter.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Pfizer (PFE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 24.07% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • Why Uber, Lyft's Rides Continue To Pinch?

    Americans hailing an Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or a Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride still face high prices due to a crisis of drivers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both companies report Q3 results next week and will likely address the labor crisis and price surge. The sloth in the return of ride-hailing companies' drivers despite the expiry of the federal unemployment perks triggered the crisis leading to the fare upsurge. The drivers are earning more, and riders are bearing the inflated p

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • A former Goldman Sachs boss says millennials were right to splurge their stimulus checks on crypto and meme stocks, and to stick it to Wall Street

    Raoul Pal noted that the Occupy Wall Street movement fell on deaf ears, and young investors don't care what the establishment says.

  • Could Shiba Inu Fall 90% (or More)? Here's What History Suggests

    While the Big Two, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum, often get all the glory, the buzz right now belongs to meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). The Shiba Inu dog breed was the inspiration behind the ultra-popular Shiba Inu coin.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release

    Plug Power (PLUG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.