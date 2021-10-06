Smart Money From Soros to Elliott Sounds Alarm on Chinese Stocks

Smart Money From Soros to Elliott Sounds Alarm on Chinese Stocks
Nishant Kumar, Hema Parmar and Akayla Gardner
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Western investors are backing away from Chinese companies, blaming politics and uncertainty for a souring stance on the world’s second-biggest market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

On Tuesday, representatives of Man Group, Soros Fund Management and Elliott Management raised concerns about the outlook for Chinese stocks traded in New York and in Asia. Their comments came weeks after $59 billion investment firm Marshall Wace said some of those businesses have become “uninvestable.”

“We are not putting money into China right now,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer at Soros, said at the Bloomberg Invest virtual conference.

Fitzpatrick predicted that many companies listed in the U.S. would soon relocate to Hong Kong. While she didn’t name any firms, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com Inc. and Didi Global Inc. are among some of the largest Chinese businesses traded in New York. The three have been under pressure for most of the year as China cracked down on mega-cap tech companies. Alibaba and JD.com are each down at least 33% since mid-February, while Didi has plunged 47% since its market debut in late June.

The Shanghai Composite Index has increased just 2.7% this year, trailing the 12% gain for the MSCI World Index.

Read more: Soros’s Fitzpatrick Says Firm Not Putting Money Into China

The investor warnings follow Beijing’s sweeping anti-monopoly probes against Big Tech, cybersecurity reviews for foreign listings and a decision to ban profits in after-school tutoring companies, which sent shock waves through global financial markets. Investors now fret what’s coming next.

“If you are investing in markets, it’s impossible to have no view about China,” Man Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis, who runs the world’s biggest publicly traded hedge fund firm, said at the Bloomberg conference. He added that the country looks less attractive than a year ago amid the crackdown on the tech and education sectors.

Ellis also recommended that investors need to be more nimble, as holding investments with a 10-year horizon doesn’t make sense in a world where interventions and significant policy changes are expected.

“What China is doing is quite explicit, but it’s not that different than what we see in a lot of the Western markets,” he said.

Still, some top money managers see long-term potential.

“It will continue to grow faster than the developed markets,” Blackstone Inc. Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray said at the Bloomberg conference. “They’ve got a very entrepreneurial culture, they’ve got a government that wants economic growth to improve quality of lives, and I think that means, broadly speaking, that China should do well.”

Jonathan Pollock, co-CEO of activist investor Elliott Investment Management also suggested there would be opportunities, though added that thinking of “big deployments” is difficult.

Meanwhile, Marshall Wace co-founder Paul Marshall told clients in August that it’s now more likely that China’s listings will be largely confined to the mainland.

“The effect of these various interventions, especially the timing of announcements around the Didi listing in the U.S., has been to discourage many U.S.-based or international investors,” Marshall said. “You could argue that U.S.-listed Chinese American depositary receipts are now uninvestable.”

(Adds comment from Elliott Investment Management in twelfth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Assets Are Most Exposed to Commodity-Fueled Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The record surge in commodities has intensified investor angst that inflation could upend what has been a Goldilocks period for many markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryBloomberg gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high, fanning fears of sustained price ris

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Asia Stocks Rise After U.S. Rally; Bond Yields Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Wednesday after U.S. equities rebounded as traders weigh the resilience of the economic recovery to elevated inflation fanned by surging energy costs. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar held a climb.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryShares rose in

  • Car talk: Tesla deliveries surprise, Engine No. 1 bets on GM

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's big Q3 delivery total, and activist investor Engine No. 1 getting on board the GM EV vision.&nbsp;

  • What Is the Three-Legged Stool?

    The “three-legged stool” is an old term for the trio of common sources of retirement income: Social Security, pensions, and personal savings.

  • IMF Board Is Meeting With Law Firm, Accused Chief on World Bank Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met Monday with the law firm whose probe last month accused the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, of improperly pressuring subordinates while at the World Bank to adjust a ranking in China’s favor.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • Schumer Plans to Seek Debt-Limit Vote McConnell Vows to Kill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a procedural vote this week on legislation to suspend the debt ceiling that Republicans have vowed to block, raising questions about whether lawmakers can avert a federal default later this month.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Bill

  • Faang’s Dominance Too Hard to Overcome as 10% Correction Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls betting that a revival of the reopening trade would keep the U.S. stock market afloat had to face a hard fact on Monday: The technology giants are hard to ignore.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryYes,

  • Opendoor Builds $9 Billion Debt War Chest to Buy U.S. Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. is adding billions of dollars in borrowing capacity as it races to buy and sell more homes. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryThe company, the largest of an emerging group of tech-powered home flippers called iBuyers, entered into an amended m

  • China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours before China issued its sweeping ultimatum against cryptocurrency trading, the industry’s last remaining giant player had already decided to call it quits.Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at their shareholder meeting Sept. 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years of growing government scrutiny. Later that day, Chinese regulators declared that all crypto transactions and services were banned in the country.Huobi ceased

  • Wolfspeed CEO says its $1B Utica factory is central to its growth plans

    Cree —which renamed itself Wolfspeed this morning — is making a $1 billion bet on the future of electronics with its factory near Utica. And it just announced a deal to supply a major customer.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Soros Fund Hopes Rivian IPO Prices at Value Below $80 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s big-name investors, Soros Fund Management LLC, hopes the electric-vehicle startup will list at a valuation lower than the $80 billion target reported by Bloomberg in August.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“I think my compliance people m

  • Amplify Took Three Hours to Halt California Pipeline Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Driller Amplify Energy Corp. took more than three hours to halt California’s worst oil spill in almost three decades, according to a government report. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFollowing a low-pressure alarm around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 from its San Pedro Bay Pip

  • Bitcoin soars to $50,000 again on institutional demand

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin, the world's largest cyrptocurrency in terms of market value, rose on Tuesday, passing the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks and adding to gains this month on mounting institutional interest. In early September, bitcoin fell below $50,000 during a broad selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms. On Tuesday, bitcoin rose as high as $50,808.25.

  • Dog the Bounty Hunter is on an unclassy search for Brian Laundrie that will end in tears

    The reality TV star and convicted murderer has taken a special interest in the case of Laundrie and his deceased fianceé, Gabby Petito

  • 'I see most opportunity outside of the U.S.': Strategist

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.&nbsp;

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind