Was The Smart Money Right About Waste Management, Inc. (WM)?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren't certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest of the year. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) at the end of the third quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) a bargain? The best stock pickers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were cut by 3 lately. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic is 52. Our calculations also showed that WM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 39 hedge funds in our database with WM holdings at the end of June.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Joel Greenblatt Gotham Asset Management
Joel Greenblatt Gotham Asset Management

Joel Greenblatt of Gotham Asset Management

Do Hedge Funds Think WM Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WM over the last 25 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust was the largest shareholder of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), with a stake worth $2783.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust was Impax Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $393.4 million. AQR Capital Management, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust allocated the biggest weight to Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), around 12% of its 13F portfolio. Locust Wood Capital Advisers is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 4.15 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to WM.

Because Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has experienced a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it's safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the third quarter. It's worth mentioning that John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors dropped the biggest stake of the "upper crust" of funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $79.4 million in stock, and Zilvinas Mecelis's Covalis Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $8.9 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). These stocks are Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN), VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA). This group of stocks' market caps match WM's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ADSK,54,2356939,-10 SAN,14,543799,-3 VMW,31,618586,3 WDAY,72,6389641,0 BSX,47,3051321,-4 ATVI,80,4284643,2 STLA,24,1178890,-4 Average,46,2631974,-2.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 46 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2632 million. That figure was $3629 million in WM's case. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for WM is 39.4. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still managed to beat the market by another 3.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were somewhat right about betting on WM as the stock returned 1.1% since the end of September (through January 31st) and outperformed the top 5 hedge fund stocks but not the market. This is a rare phenomenon as top hedge fund stocks usually beat the market over the long-term.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks Making Headlines Following Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks making headlines following earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Headlines Following Earnings Reports. Stocks from the communication services, consumer cyclical and healthcare sectors, including Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • Ford limits production at North American plants due to chip shortages

    Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

  • Sotheby’s is auctioning some of the world’s most iconic movie posters

    The lots include posters for La Dolce Vita, Dr. No, and a rare Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back design.

  • Crypto Crash 2022: Top 10 Losers in January

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies that performed poorly during the crypto crash of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the crypto market heading into 2022, go directly to Crypto Crash 2022: Top 5 Losers in January. In January 2022, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all major cryptocurrencies dropped by 10% […]

  • Cocoa Beach legend Kelly Slater wins 56th career title ahead of 50th birthday

    Kelly Slater wins his latest surfing victory just days before the surfing legend from Cocoa Beach, Florida, turns 50.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesBeijing’s Olympic City Has Swabs Aplenty, But No Great FirewallU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekSo says veteran market-structure analyst

  • These 3 REITs Pay You Each Month

    Stocks that pay dividends are a natural consideration for investors interested in building wealth over the years and for people in retirement focused on living on their investments. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can fill both those bills. Here are three to consider: Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD).

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks fell hard in the recent broader tech sell-off despite each posting triple-digit revenue growth.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.