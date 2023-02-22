Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) shareholders have earned a 8.3% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ), which is up 27%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 7.5% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 15% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Smart Parking only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Smart Parking has grown its revenue at 24% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 8% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Smart Parking on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Smart Parking has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Smart Parking shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Smart Parking has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

