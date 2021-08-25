Smart Parking Limited's (ASX:SPZ) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Smart Parking's (ASX:SPZ) stock increased significantly by 51% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Smart Parking's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smart Parking is:

31% = AU$5.3m ÷ AU$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.31 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Smart Parking's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Smart Parking has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 35%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. However, while Smart Parking has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 14%. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Smart Parking's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Smart Parking's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Smart Parking Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, it does look like Smart Parking has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Smart Parking by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

