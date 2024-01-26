Smart shelter unveiled at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute library

The first smart shelter in Ukraine has opened at the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute library.

Developed by the Peker & Partners studio, the CLUST SPACE project transforms the shelter into a versatile space, featuring co-working areas, relaxation zones, a kitchen, and a restroom.

“During air raids, and beyond, you can study and work in the space, have lectures for 100 people, relax (even sleep), do yoga, organize exhibitions, play, read, and just socialize,” Pavlo Peker said.

With a capacity for 100 people, the shelter, equipped with a generator, is designed for various activities, from learning and working to hosting lectures, exhibitions, and more. The facility also includes amenities like a shower, heating, and an autonomous ventilation system.

The project aims to provide a continuous educational environment and serve as a platform for connecting talented youth with business, functioning beyond its initial purpose.

The chief architect of the company, Pavlo Peker, has experience in implementing similar projects in Libya and Iraq.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine