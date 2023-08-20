Smart Start to increase funds; Council on Aging's new board members and Champions for Wildlife's new staff

Smart Start Partnership providing increase in monthly funds

An innovative program at Smart Start Partnership for Children in Henderson County is providing an increase in monthly funds for infants and 1-year-olds at licensed private child care facilities in the county, according to a news release.

The purpose of the funding is to support child care facilities and working families during the child care crisis, the release said. The project funds a monthly $300 enhancement for every subsidized infant and 1-year-old slot at licensed private child care facilities who choose to participate. For the majority of the child care facilities in our community, that means a jump from $782 per month per infant to$ 1,082, which helps cover the costs of lower teacher-to-child ratios, diapers, formula and other costs incurred by child care businesses as they support the community’s workforce.

In the first month of the enhancement program, Smart Start enhanced 83 slots and invested $24,900 into the local child care sector. The Smart Start agency in the county is the only partnership in North Carolina to develop and fund the initiative at such high levels, the release said.

As of 2022, more than 6,000 infants, toddlers and preschoolers live in Henderson County. More than half of these children live with two working parents or a single parent who is working. However, less than 10% of infants in the county currently attend a licensed child care program. Working parents often face two issues: they cannot afford the high cost of care and slots are not available due to a teacher shortage.

When families cannot find child care, many parents are forced to exit the workforce, the release said. As a result, businesses across the county are facing staffing shortages, high turnover, absenteeism and more. With Smart Start’s increased funding, licensed child care facilities will be able to maintain or increase the number of slots available for infants and 1-year-olds.

Child care facilities who are not already receiving this infant and one-year-old enhancement benefit or are considering opening an infant or one-year-old classroom are encouraged to contact Smart Start Partnership for Children, located at 525 N. Justice St., by calling 828-693-1580 or going to its website at www.smartstartpfc.org.

Council on Aging appoints five new board members

The Council on Aging for Henderson County recently announced the appointment of five new board members. They began their three-year term July 1 and can serve a maximum of two terms.

The five new Board members are listed below:

Colleen Whitt Bell: A native of Hendersonville who recently moved back to Laurel Park with her husband after living in New Jersey for the past 40 years. She has a more than 30-year career as a registered nurse and nurse practitioner focusing on palliative care and hospice. Additionally, she provided home medical care to the frail and elderly. Colleen is also founder and past president of New Jersey Palliative Care Advanced Practice Nurse Consortium.

Traci Corn: A Hendersonville native and social worker in the field of aging and adult services. She currently serves as the program manager for adult services at Henderson County Department of Social Services.

Annamarie Jakubielski: A longtime Henderson County resident that is fully engaged in her community. She is the publisher of the direct mail magazine Discover Hometown and acts as chairperson for the community Christmas dinner, Bounty of Bethlehem and is an active volunteer in the county

Justice Mullen: An attorney at Romeo, Harrelson & Coiner, a firm based in Hendersonville. He focuses on wills, trusts and estate planning as well as real estate transactions. He also serves as the fundraising chair of the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club and a board member of Vocational Solutions.

Leanne Christensen: She has an extensive volunteer service background in Washington state before moving to Hendersonville, including 19 years serving with PTA Leadership and 10 years of community network service. She continues her volunteerism in Hendersonville, where she has 10 years (and counting) as a driver for Meals on Wheels, as well as partnering with other organizations in the area. She previously served two terms on the COAHC Board as secretary.

“We are very lucky to welcome these new Board members,” said Sally Buchholz, the current board chair, in a news release. “Each one brings new skills and experience to our Board, making a diverse and talented leadership team. I am looking forward to working with all our Board members to support and guide the Council on Aging for Henderson County in the years ahead.”

Champions for Wildlife introduces new name, staff

Champions for Wildlife, formerly the Weiler Woods for Wildlife organization, recently underwent a name change to better reflect its mission of inspiring and empowering the next generation to care more about endangered and misunderstood animal species. Combining natural science, ecology and art, wildlife lessons are presented in area schools with an interactive approach, actively engaging students in the learning process through related art projects.

Tashi Brewster

Alexis Hinchliffe

The organization was founded in January 2022 by executive director Loti Woods and husband, Dale Weiler, to promote awareness of at-risk wildlife. Weiler is a noted stone sculptor whose work is focused on wildlife subjects, and Woods has a strong business background and impressive knack for connecting with people. Karen Dacey has served as their outreach coordinator for the past year, creating and leading art projects, writing press releases, and recruiting volunteers.

The organization recently welcomed two new staff members. Joining as associate director is Tashi Brewster. With a career focused on conservation and wildlife for the past 22 years, she was the founder of Wands for Wildlife, based in Henderson County, and the co-founder of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, serving the county as a resource to help with injured and orphaned wildlife.

This summer the organization also welcomed Alexis Hinchliffe as its new education coordinator. She is developing wildlife curriculum and will be teaching both regional in-class sessions and in the Polk afterschool program starting this fall.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Smart Start to increase funds; Council on Aging's new board members and Champions for Wildlife's new staff