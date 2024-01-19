'Smart, Sweet, Sassy' Brown Bear 'Savours' New York Snow

Jenny the Syrian brown bear enjoyed rolling around in the snow at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York.

Footage recorded by the wildlife center shows Jenny enjoying the cold winter weather that has hit the US in recent weeks.

“Our smart, sweet, sassy, silky, soft, special, shrewd, sexy, silly, saucy, spectacular, snazzy, scrappy, saintly, sensible, savvy, sensuous Jenny sagely sanctimoniously satisfyingly scrumptiously savoring the snow,” the wildlife center wrote.

Jenny is one of several ursine residents at the wildlife center. According to the center, Jenny is a sweet bear with a taste for salmon and white meat. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful