What are 'smart traffic lights' and why are they coming to Palm Beach County?

Relief may soon be on the way for gridlocked Palm Beach County motorists.

Smart traffic lights are coming, and County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the sooner the better. “I have been pushing for this for years,” said Weiss. “They are incredibly important to addressing traffic flow.”

Smart traffic signals, also known as intelligent traffic lights, have sensors that detect volume and velocity of approaching traffic. As vehicles approach, technology is used to control the lights and intelligently route vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The county engineer’s office has already received approval to launch a pilot program in Palm Beach Gardens that will feature smart, synchronized signals at five intersections along Hood Road from A1A to Alton Road. If the pilot program is successful, county officials expect to expand it throughout the region.

Cars traveling eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard near the intersection with Parker Avenue are seen Monday, October 10, 2022, in downtown West Palm Beach. The intersection is one of 13 from the CSX railroad tracks at Parker Ave. to the Royal Park Bridge on Okeechobee Boulevard that will be equipped with smart traffic signals.

In a project separate and apart from the Palm Beach Gardens' work, the county and West Palm Beach have joined forces to seek a state grant to upgrade 13 traffic signals along a 1.9-mile route east of I-95 on Okeechobee Boulevard. The work would improve access to I-95 and also address congestion issues along the heavily traveled east-west artery from Parker Avenue to the Royal Park Bridge.

Lobbyist Ron Book, hired by Related Companies, is working with the county and West Palm Beach to award the grant. Weiss said the company met with county officials to show its support for the work. Related is a major player in West Palm Beach, transforming The Square into a $550 million retail and entertainment center.

For its projects to succeed, it needs traffic to flow smoothly on Okeechobee Boulevard, one of the busiest roads in the county. More than 55,000 vehicles cross the train tracks into the city on a daily basis. Though the stretch from the CSX tracks to the Royal Park Bridge is less than a mile long, it has nine traffic lights, two train tracks and one bridge that regularly interrupt the flow of traffic.

The grant application said the project will stimulate economic activity by attracting investments, creating job opportunities and fostering local development. Businesses and entrepreneurs are expected to generate revenue, leading to increased consumer spending.

Palm Beach, West Palm Beach and the county have also called on the U.S. Coast Guard to make permanent changes to the drawbridge operating schedules to alleviate rush-hour traffic burdens.

County expects smart traffic signals to communicate with one another to make real time adjustments to accommodate traffic flow. Pilot project in Palm Beach Gardens is expected to soon begin and be finished by late 2024.

How smart are smart traffic signals?

Motasem Al-Turk, the county’s director of traffic engineering, said the process will result in the signals talking with one another, relaying critical information to make changes in real time.

“The smooth flow of people and goods is essential for the community's prosperity. Recognizing this, the Traffic Division is dedicated to optimizing our surface transportation system through effective traffic-signal timing. This approach not only minimizes congestion but also enhances sustainability in travel and ensures timely deliveries,” Al-Turk said.

County engineers have for years developed timing plans based on historical counts but Weiss noted they have not always been reliable. Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) takes it to a different level, Weiss added, allowing the lights to be adjusted based on changing traffic patterns caused by weather, accidents or train crossings.

Rush hour traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard heads toward downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Friday morning, March 29, 2019. [LANNIS WATERS/palmbeachpost.com]

Palm Beach County and FDOT deployed a smart-type system for several years but abandoned it in 2019 because it was unreliable. Al-Turk said technology has since improved, enough so that he expects the smart signals to work much better.

Al-Turk said the cost will be minimal because vendors are willing to work with the county in the hope that they will obtain future work. One of those vendors, Texas-based SynchroGreen, is working with the county to develop a system that optimizes signal timing for motorists as well as pedestrians. If successful, it will reduce motorist travel time, delays and stops while also decreasing fuel consumption and emissions. The company says on its web site that it can reduce typical weekday travel time by 35%.

If more vehicles demand service for a particular movement, then more time is allocated; if less time is required, less time is allocated. SynchroGreen promotes traffic-signal coordination and synchronization by employing algorithms. The goal is to have traffic signals be green when vehicles approach.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com.

