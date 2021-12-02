Smart Ways to Use Up Your FSA Before the Year Ends
Don't wait to creatively spend down any available balance in your 2021 flex spending account.
Don't wait to creatively spend down any available balance in your 2021 flex spending account.
Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOXFORD, Michigan—Detailed descriptions of a wish to massacre classmates on his cellphone and in a journal. At least one social media post pointing to elation at access to a handgun bought by his dad. A mom who thanked Trump for “my right to bear arms.” And a meeting between his parents and school administrators about his conduct just hours before the attack.Authorities on Wednesday identified the teenage suspect in the mass shooting a day earlier at Michigan’
Courtesy Mykayla BolieuThe family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday.“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead,” Jayme Bolieu, Sativa’s mother, told The Daily Beast in an interview. “H
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
Juan Alessi, who worked at Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, testified in court about the increasingly intense requests Maxwell made to staff on the late financier's behalf
According to a royal insider, the Cambridge family has one habit in particular that the Queen "can't stand." But, you'll never guess what it is.
Candace Owens’ data regarding which racial group is the most violent in America has landed her in hot water following an appearance on “Tucker Carlson […]
Doctor Strange 2 is undergoing extensive reshoots, with a recent report saying that the crew will be working around the clock through Christmas. Marvel supposedly needed to fix the storyline and add a few more cameos. That’s why the studio postponed Multiverse of Madness to early May 2022. The release date delay will not impact … The post Doctor Strange 2 Lego leak spoils a major villain appeared first on BGR.
Jane (not her real name) testified at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 years old.
Taylor Hall shares how Jake DeBrusk addressed his recent trade request with his Bruins teammates before Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.
The return of DeMarcus Lawrence and several other Cowboys could be just what the team needs to turn things around heading down the stretch. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Northwest High School volleyball alum Fatimah Shabazz died at North Carolina A&T where she was about to lead her team into a big tournament.
via YouTubeAmy Carlson, the leader of a New Age sect known as Love Has Won, died due to decline brought on by alcohol abuse, anorexia and dosing colloidal silver, according to an autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado.Mystery initially shrouded Carlson’s death after her mummified body was discovered in April in a green sleeping bag with its eyes missing in a home in Crestone, Colorado, arrest affidavits revealed at the time. Police had raided the home after being ale
The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. and sending Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in return.
Zhu is a former college golfer at Pepperdine with a champion tennis player for a father.
Vaccinated people in England are not dying at a faster rate than unvaccinated people.
Richard Petty Motorsports has operated in various iterations since Petty Enterprises merged with Gillett Evernham Motorsports in 2009.
The Jon Gruden lawsuit against the league continues to reside in the window between the filing of the complaint and the first move by the NFL in response to it. For now, the void has been filled by Brent Musburger, who handled the radio call of the Raiders’ games. “As I told Coach, whoever took [more]
"'Don’t tell anyone,' he said next. 'Why not?' I asked. 'We have to protect the kids. They can’t know. The town can’t know.'''
Brady ain't happy
The FBI conducted 687,788 background checks related to firearm purchases during the week leading up to and including Black Friday.