Smartboard Dec. 18, 2023

Dec. 17—Local colleges announce winter break closures

As college students wrap up their fall semester finals, local colleges are closing their campuses for winter break.

Santa Fe Community College will close its doors Monday and reopen Jan. 2. All college services, including the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, fitness facilities and child care center, will be closed.

Northern New Mexico College closed Saturday and will remain closed through Jan. 1, with no classes or student services available on campus.

N.M. educators surprised with nationwide awards

Two New Mexico teachers — Magali Gomez, a fifth grade teacher at Ruben S. Torres Elementary School in Deming; and Askli Knoell, a STEAM and robotics teacher at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho — were among 75 educators across the U.S. honored with 2023 Milken Educator Awards, also known as the "Oscars of Teaching."

The awards honor excellent mid-career teachers, principals and specialists with a $25,000 cash prize as well as access to a network of educators to expand their impact on K-12 education.

Public Education Department Secretary Arsenio Romero congratulated both of the honorees — as well as their school communities — saying they exemplify the kind of teachers the state's students deserve.

Eastern New Mexico University hires new vice president for student affairs and enrollment management

Eastern New Mexico University has hired Christy Johanson as its vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, a position that leads admissions and recruiting efforts as well as student services like financial aid. She will start work Jan. 8.

Johanson brings a 20-year career in higher education to Eastern New Mexico University. Most recently, she served as vice president of student services and enrollment management at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, where she oversaw admissions, advising, records and other on-campus offices.

"I firmly believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue an education," Johanson said in a news release announcing her appointment. "ENMU offers exceptional opportunities to students with diverse backgrounds and goals while remaining true to the roots of serving the community."