Smartboard Feb. 19, 2024

Feb. 18—Lt. Gov.'s STEM Scholarship Program seeks scholarship applications

Applications are open now for the third annual Lt. Governors' STEM Scholarship Program, which will award up to $1,000 to schools for science, technology, engineering and math activities for youth.

The National Lieutenant Governors Association will award 12 scholarships to 12 schools in 12 states and territories, with funding sponsored by ACT.

"This scholarship program supports STEM-related activities in schools that are critical to building long-term passion for STEM-related fields and building New Mexico's workforce of tomorrow," New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said in a news release announcing the scholarship.

Applications are due March 15. For applications and more information, visit nlga.us/strategies/nlga-state-strategies-in-stem/.

Nusenda, public schools announce teacher, educational support professional of the quarter

Santa Fe Public Schools and Nusenda Credit Union on Feb. 12 announced this quarter's Outstanding Teacher and Educational Support Professional of the Quarter, honoring Wood Gormley Elementary School teacher Zoe Gierman and Atalaya Elementary School secretary Martha Narvaiz.

"We are so proud of this quarter's Outstanding Teacher and Educational Support Professional," Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Chavez said in the district bulletin. "Their dedication to students and families is both exceptional and deeply appreciated."

SFCC to close March 1 for campus-wide professional development day

Santa Fe Community College will not offer any services or classes on March 1 while faculty and staff participate in campuswide professional development.

SFCC's main campus, including the William C. Witter Fitness Education Center will be closed. The Santa Fe Higher Education Center and the on-campus child care center, Kids Campus, will be open and observe regular hours.