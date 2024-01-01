Smartboard Jan. 1, 2024

Dec. 31—SFCC library, IAIA partner for creative writing series

The Santa Fe Community College Library and the Institute for American Indian Arts' undergraduate creative writing program are teaming up to present the Writing Generation Series. The online series, which is free, open to the public and will take place throughout the spring, will include readings from New Mexico writers and creative sessions intended to allow attendees time to write.

"This series is about giving people time and inspiration to write, building community, amplifying New Mexico voices and giving students across the globe face time with our talented faculty," said Austin Eichelberger, professor of English and creative writing at SFCC.

The series' first events — a reading session at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 and a creative session at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 — will be led by Santa Fe Poet Laureate Ambassador Janna Lopez. On May 1, the series will conclude with readings from participants.

Registration is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/WritingGenSpring24. For more information, contact library director Valerie Nye at valerie.nye@sfcc.edu or 505-428-1506.

SFCC to host instructor art opening

The exhibition Unlimited Breadsticks, featuring the art of SFCC's drawing and painting instructors, will be on display at the college's visual arts gallery from Jan. 16 through Feb. 1, with an opening reception from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during campus hours.