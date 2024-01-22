Smartboard Jan. 22, 2024

Jan. 21—St. John's College to host free spring lectures

St. John's College will host regular guest lectures throughout the spring, offering members of the college community the chance to ruminate on subjects ranging from film to climate change and technology to theater.

The lectures, which are free and open to the public, will take place through April 26, at 7 p.m. on Fridays in the college's Great Hall.

Lecturers include several members of St. John's College faculty as well as notable thinkers from across the country. Each lecture will be followed by discussions between the lecturer and attendees.

For a full list of lectures, visit sjc.edu/santa-fe/events/lectures.

Applications open for LANL Foundation's Community Outreach Grants

The Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation is accepting applications now for its Community Outreach Grants, aimed at supporting schools, school districts, nonprofits, tribes, nations and pueblos addressing the unique needs of their Northern New Mexico communities.

The foundation will award 16 $5,000 grants across Los Alamos, Mora, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Miguel, Santa Fe and Taos counties as well as tribes, nations and pueblos across the northern half of the state.

For more information or to apply for the grant, visit lanlfoundation.org/our-grants/competitive-grants.

Higher Education Secretary returns from maternity leave

Stephanie M. Rodriguez is back on the job as the Higher Education Department's Cabinet secretary this month, following a temporary absence to welcome her first child.

Deputy Secretary Patricia Trujillo oversaw the agency in Rodriguez's absence.

"I am grateful for the time I was able to spend focusing on my family and becoming a new mother over the past four months, and for all my colleagues who kept up the important work of the New Mexico Higher Education Department in my absence," Rodriguez said in a news release announcing her return.