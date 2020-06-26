SmartBug Media® Named to HubSpot's Partner Advisory Council for the Second Year in a Row

HubSpot's Top-Rated and "Elite Tier" Partner Looks to Add Valuable Insight to Help Guide the Future of Its Global Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®—a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced it has been named to HubSpot's Partner Advisory Council (PAC) for the second year in a row. As part of a highly select group of marketing companies, SmartBug® will continue to draw upon its experience, strength, and successes to provide valuable insight that will guide the future of HubSpot's global partner program.

HubSpot's Partner Advisory Council was launched in 2017 in order to gather valuable feedback from its most successful partners and turn that information into actionable intelligence to improve its partner program. In 2020, there are five geo-specific PACs across the globe that add regional perspectives and better address the needs of partners from all over the world. SmartBug is one of only 16 distinguished companies selected to represent North America this year.

"We are thrilled to accept this honor for the second year in a row," said Ryan Malone, founder and CEO of SmartBug Media. "Being selected as a PAC member after being named to HubSpot's Elite tier this year further strengthens our relationship with HubSpot and validates our place as its highest-rated partner. We look forward to providing HubSpot valuable and forward-looking insights to the PAC."

The 2020 PAC members were chosen after completing a rigorous and highly competitive application process that considered the quality of their ideas and identified the top leaders among HubSpot partners. Each application was reviewed by the senior partner program leadership team at HubSpot, which took into consideration the applicants' tiers and tenure in the program, in addition to the quality of their ideas. SmartBug is one of only nine HubSpot Elite partners worldwide, was named HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, and is currently HubSpot's highest-rated partner in the world.

"We are thrilled to have SmartBug Media, our 2018 Partner of the Year, return to the PAC for a second year," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "The council will certainly benefit from SmartBug's expertise, insight, and ideas as we continuously work to improve our partner program."

The PAC meets virtually every quarter to discuss updates and changes and updates to the partner program. HubSpot also looks to the PAC to provide feedback on product betas, partner tools, and partner engagement. The partners work together, sharing their best practices and providing candid feedback in order to add value to the program. Some of the improvements driven by last year's PAC include creating the new elite tier of partners, changing how HubSpot rewards partners, and updating its partner tools, among others.

