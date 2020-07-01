SmartDeploy named Momentum Leader in Summer 2020 G2 reports, exceeds 22k Windows 10 cloud deployments

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDeploy, a leading provider of modern endpoint management solutions, today announced two "High Performer" and "Momentum Leader" rankings in the Summer 2020 G2 Grid reports. SmartDeploy was recognized in both the OS Imaging and Deployment Software category and the Endpoint Management category. Summer 2020 marks four consecutive quarters of SmartDeploy receiving these awards.

With a score of 93, SmartDeploy also ranked highest in customer satisfaction over both Ghost Solution Suite at 23 and KACE at 61. "It's our goal to simplify and alleviate the pain caused by complicated, time-consuming IT tasks. We're thrilled to see that our customers have continued to give us high marks year after year," explains Spencer Dunford, general manager at SmartDeploy.

SmartDeploy is the first and only solution to offer complete Windows imaging from the cloud, a capability that has helped propel the solution into the Momentum Leader position. SmartDeploy offers native integration with Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft OneDrive for Business. In the past 12 months, more than 22,000 Windows 10 computers have been remotely reimaged from the cloud by using SmartDeploy. Of those, 60.29 percent leveraged Dropbox cloud storage, 26.11 percent leveraged Google Drive cloud storage, and 11.75 percent leveraged OneDrive for Business.

"Our cloud services offering has grown in popularity as many organizations have implemented remote work policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. IT still needs the ability to provision and manage PCs, even when those PCs are in employee's homes," explains Dunford. "With SmartDeploy, IT can remotely image devices, deploy applications, update drivers, and execute scripts. All of these capabilities were born out of customer feedback and requests."

To date, SmartDeploy has been used to deploy more than 72,000 Application Packs. SmartDeploy has a library of more than 1,500 model-specific, technician-built device driver packages, called Platform Packs, that have been used by more than 3,800 organizations to help IT execute millions of tasks to endpoints globally.

SmartDeploy is a leading provider of modern endpoint management solutions that enables centralized, single-image management of Windows and applications. SmartDeploy is the first and only solution to offer computer imaging and ongoing management from the cloud, with or without a VPN connection. More than 3,800 organizations, including Aetna, the US Department of Transportation, Nissan, University of Washington, ETRADE, and GE Healthcare, rely on SmartDeploy for endpoint management. SmartDeploy is a private company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. For more information, visit www.smartdeploy.com. Follow SmartDeploy on Twitter @SmartDeploy.

