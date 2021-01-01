We should be smarter at reducing crime by being smarter in dealing with people | Opinion

The year that just ended will be remembered for several things that have played havoc with the lives of South Floridians. COVID-19; the killing of George Floyd and ensuing racial-justice protests; the presidential election. And somewhat under the radar — but no less important — the surge in violence, especially shootings and homicides.

In late December, the Miami-Dade Police Department released its 2020 crime report that provides 2020’s tally of violent and non-violent crimes, with comparisons to the year 2019. As is the case with any report, there is good news and not-so-good news.

The good: Non-violent crimes decreased by over 16 percent, driven largely by decreases in burglaries and larcenies. This is not surprising as businesses have been shuttered, reducing theft-related opportunities and leaving many capable guardians protecting their home.

The bad: Violent crimes increased by more than 6 percent, driven in large part by year-to-year increases in aggravated assaults (more than 20 percent) and by more than 30 percent for homicides. By Dec. 20, the MDPD reported 106 homicides compared to 81 the year before. That’s more than two dozen sons and daughters who will not wake up today. Or tomorrow.

Miami-Dade is similar to other large counties that encompass large urban cities. Nonviolent crimes have generally decreased, while at the same time, violent crime — especially shootings and homicides have increased. If we were to compare Miami to a comparable county, such as Dallas, the latter has recorded more than 240 homicides, up from just under 200 in 2019. Other cities have also seen sizable year-to-year increases — between 30 percent and 90 percent — in killings, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Seattle, New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Miami-Dade continues to be safe, relatively speaking, but our increases closely mimic those found elsewhere. Why? It is not one or two things that we can point to. But instead, an array of factors all occurring at once.

Since March, we have seen the ingredients for violent crime increase: drugs, gang activity and aggravated assaults that are solved with guns rather than knives or fists. But we also witnessed lockdowns produce record unemployment and cause stress, anxiety and short tempers, an increase in gun sales and thefts, social unrest, a pullback by police officers because they were unable to engage in community policing and the inability to carry out crime-prevention strategies. All of these factors occurred at the same time in just about every American city.

It’s not time to panic. Yet. But this is a cause for concern and a time to come together and utilize a playbook for crime prevention that will work in Miami-Dade.

What does such a playbook look like?

First, it recognizes that crime prevention is both a police and non-police issue. There is only so much that the police can do about crime, but there is much that the police can — and already — do daily to disrupt crime hot spots and forge relationships with residents.

Second, crime prevention also employs non-policing strategies, including the involvement of the faith community, which has played an important role in Miami-Dade County. When I was a member of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s Task Force on Safe Communities, our team identified evidence-based programs that helped to reduce violence including, violence interrupters that solved disputes before they turned deadly, improved street lighting and the adoption of self-control and cognitive decision-making strategies in schools.

Third, continuation of “Miami-Style Smart Justice,” led by Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. The initiative has an evidence-based, humane approach to dealing with crime that has helped reduce recidivism and lower incarceration.

Fourth, the continued collaboration among all actors in the justice system. All of these individuals want the same thing: public safety that is fair and equitable.

Fifth, it must recognize that some of the most crime-ridden areas of Miami-Dade also suffer from other social ills, including unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, failing schools, and COVID-19-related problems. Many of these areas are over-represented by communities of color. The calls for racial justice witnessed last summer are more than that. They are calls for social justice.

We can be smart on crime by being smarter on people. Not every play in the playbook works out every time. And not every year-to-year comparison is sustained in the next year. But we must be patient, yet remain resilient.

Dr. Alex R. Piquero is chair of the Department of Sociology and Arts & Sciences Distinguished Scholar at the University of Miami.